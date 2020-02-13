The city of Copperas Cove is hosting a do-it-yourself rain barrel class from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 5 at the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., according to a news release from the city.
“Rainwater harvesting is an innovative and efficient means of utilizing water,” said Lisa Prcin, AgriLife Research Watershed Coordinator for the Lampasas River Watershed. “This process collects rainwater, stores it and uses it when needed. It is extremely useful as it lessens the demand on existing water supplies and saves for times when it is needed. It also reduces flooding, erosion and contamination of surface water.”
The workshop is free, however, participants must pay for the supplies to build the barrel, which costs $50. Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is sponsoring $25 of the costs for the first 25 barrels reserved. Space and barrels are limited, so registration is required for the class. Register early to be sure to secure your barrel by visiting www.lampasasriver.org, according to the news release.
Rain barrels must be pre-paid for and by ordering a rain barrel, or barrels, participants are registered to attend the class. Rain barrels are recycled food-grade containers and are roughly 24 inches wide by 36 inches tall, according to the release. The barrels hold 55 gallons of water.
“Participants will learn about the benefits of rainwater harvesting and how to build an effective system,” said Tamaron Hunt, AgriLife Research Program Coordinator, who will be teaching the class.
Light refreshments will be served.
The class is a joint effort among the Lampasas River Watershed Partnership, Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, according to the news release.
