Pump station

This structure houses one of the faulty pump stations at the Cedar Park Manufactured Home Community in Copperas Cove. Due to the faulty pump stations, the city has been forced to shut water off to the park.

 Courtesy | Kevin Keller

Copperas Cove officials say they are working with management at a manufactured home community to return water service. Water has been off at the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community since Tuesday afternoon when the city issued a cease and desist against the community for its potable water service.

The cease and desist stemmed from an active sewage spill due to a faulty lift station on Cedar Grove’s property, city officials said.

