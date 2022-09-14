Copperas Cove officials say they are working with management at a manufactured home community to return water service. Water has been off at the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community since Tuesday afternoon when the city issued a cease and desist against the community for its potable water service.
The cease and desist stemmed from an active sewage spill due to a faulty lift station on Cedar Grove’s property, city officials said.
“This lift station has completely failed and is in a state of significant disrepair, which directly resulted in Cedar Grove’s system overflowing and discharging raw sewage into a nearby waterway,” said Scott Osburn, Public Works Director, via email Wednesday.
Osburn said Cedar Grove has workers on site, but it was unknown when adequate repairs would be completed.
The city requested pallets of water from the state via the Texas Department of Emergency Management. The request, however, was denied by the state.
According to the city, the “self-inflicted” nature of the issues, with the trailer park violating city code, is a disqualifier for assistance.
