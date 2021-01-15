Copperas Cove residents will want to be aware of a potentially fake website for processing utility payments.
The Utility Administration was made aware of a customer who made a payment through the website www.doxo.com, but the city never received the payment, city spokesman Kevin Keller said in a news release.
“This web page is not associated with the City,” the release said. “... As a City, we cannot confirm the legitimacy of the previously mentioned web page and do not advocate use of this site.”
The city’s official page for making utility payments is https://copperascovetx.watersmart.com/index.php/welcome.
Questions or concerns may be directed to Utility Administration in person at 914 S. Main St., Suite A, by email at utilities@copperascovetx.gov, or by phone at 254-547-8718.
