The City of Harker Heights posted a road repair update to its social media platforms to show the progress that has been made and to alert residents of upcoming road closures for repairs.
Here are some of the updates on local road repairs and construction:
Contractor anticipates completing the box culverts on Wildewood Drive by June 12th. Work will begin on the headwalls and then incorporating the outflow ends of the pipe culvert connections. The installation of base material will be installed over the culverts to be able to safely open the road back up to traffic.
Road striping is scheduled for Crowfoot Drive by the end of June.
Paving for Memory Lane and Shelby Lave is on the schedule for June 16th. Contractor will push this project up if there are any last minute availability of Hot-Mixed Asphalt Concrete (HMAC) trucks.
Paving for Miller’s Crossing is scheduled for June 16th and will push this project up as well with Memory/Shelby Lanes accordingly if HMAC trucks become available before then.
The contractor began the reclamation and cement stabilization project for Pioneer Trail on Tuesday. Traffic will be channelized with no closures. There is a tentative paving setup for June 22nd.
Comanche Gap Road has an anticipated start date of June 15th for stabilization.
Point repairs have a tentative start date of June 20th. A street point repair is not a full lane or curb to curb repair. It’s repairing a localized defect within the pavement surface.
The following streets are scheduled for street point repairs:
Amy Lane
Beeline Drive
Caribou Drive
Cedar Knob
Cedar Oaks Drive
Cheetah Trail
Fuller Lane
Harley Drive
Helm’s Way
Iron Jacket Drive
Lakefront Drive
Miller’s Crossing
Modoc Drive
Nola Ruth Boulevard
Poppi Place Drive
Prospector Trail
Tundra Drive
Ute Trail
Verna Lee Boulevard
For more information, go to https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/public-works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.