The City of Harker Heights posted a road repair update to its social media platforms to show the progress that has been made and to alert residents of upcoming road closures for repairs.

Here are some of the updates on local road repairs and construction:

Contractor anticipates completing the box culverts on Wildewood Drive by June 12th. Work will begin on the headwalls and then incorporating the outflow ends of the pipe culvert connections. The installation of base material will be installed over the culverts to be able to safely open the road back up to traffic.

Road striping is scheduled for Crowfoot Drive by the end of June.

Paving for Memory Lane and Shelby Lave is on the schedule for June 16th. Contractor will push this project up if there are any last minute availability of Hot-Mixed Asphalt Concrete (HMAC) trucks.

Paving for Miller’s Crossing is scheduled for June 16th and will push this project up as well with Memory/Shelby Lanes accordingly if HMAC trucks become available before then.

The contractor began the reclamation and cement stabilization project for Pioneer Trail on Tuesday. Traffic will be channelized with no closures. There is a tentative paving setup for June 22nd.

Comanche Gap Road has an anticipated start date of June 15th for stabilization.

Point repairs have a tentative start date of June 20th. A street point repair is not a full lane or curb to curb repair. It’s repairing a localized defect within the pavement surface.

The following streets are scheduled for street point repairs:

Amy Lane

Beeline Drive

Caribou Drive

Cedar Knob

Cedar Oaks Drive

Cheetah Trail

Fuller Lane

Harley Drive

Helm’s Way

Iron Jacket Drive

Lakefront Drive

Miller’s Crossing

Modoc Drive

Nola Ruth Boulevard

Poppi Place Drive

Prospector Trail

Tundra Drive

Ute Trail

Verna Lee Boulevard

For more information, go to https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/public-works.

