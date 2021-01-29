The city of Harker Heights is celebrating Valentine’s Day throughout the month of February.
Starting Monday through March 1, the city will be hosting the “We Love Our Schools” donation drive that will benefit the Killeen Independent School District H.A.R.P. (Homeless Awareness Response Program), according to a news release from the city of Harker Heights.
Donations can be dropped off at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, and at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Non-perishable food items that are needed are canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soup, canned meat, peanut butter, chili, canned ravioli, canned beans, cereal, spaghetti sauce, pasta, Ramen noodles, boxed macaroni and cheese, sleeved saltine crackers, stuffing and rice. Please no expired foods, according to the release.
Additional items needed are new or gently used coats, new socks and new underwear. Sizes accepted are youth, teen and adult. For more information on the donation drive, call Sara Gibbs at 254-953-5493.
The city of Harker Heights will also be bringing the Valentine’s Family Dance to residents! Residents can register now for the free Valentine’s Dance in a Bag by calling 254-953-5493, according to the release.
The City is challenging residents to post a video of them and their family dancing on social media and include the hashtag #HHLoves2Dance!
