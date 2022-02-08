Harker Heights city officials are conducting a citizen survey with the purpose of gathering feedback about city services and community topics. Texas State University will be facilitating the 2022 Citizen Survey, officials said in a news release Tuesday.
The survey will give city officials and staff invaluable data that will assist in decision-making and input on ways to best serve the community, according to the release.
The survey will be administered in two phases. The first phase of the survey begins Feb. 14 and will be sent randomly to citizens.
The selected citizens will have until April 1 to complete the survey.
The second phase of the survey will be open to all residents once the first phase is complete. The survey can be completed through written form or it can be completed online.
The city would like to remind the selected citizens of the importance of completing the survey as only 2,000 households will be randomly selected to participate. Participating households should receive a notification postcard within the next few weeks.
The survey will take approximately 20 minutes to complete and will measure a wide range of community topics along with issues related to community characteristics, quality of life, and services provided by the city.
The benefits of the survey, according to city officials, are:
The city gains access to benchmarking data that allows Harker Heights to be compared with other communities.
The results of the survey will be included in a final report that will help prioritize services and focus attention on any areas that need to be addressed in more detail.
Survey data will be used as an internal management tool to monitor and improve operational processes and systems.
All responses and the collection of data is completely confidential.
The survey data assists elected officials and department heads with prioritizing services and will guide future budget decision-making reflective of the desires of the community.
“The City of Harker Heights values citizen input and the survey is an opportunity for citizens to communicate opinions and satisfaction levels. The results will be presented at a future City Council workshop and will be available on the City’s website,” according to the release.
For more information, contact Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark at 254-953-5600 or jbark@hakerheights.gov.
