HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Activities Center hosted the city’s annual Valentine’s Dance on Saturday afternoon, where people of all ages could dance the afternoon away in the “Enchanted Forest.”
While the estimated number of people who attended wasn’t immediately available, the center was packed with individuals and families who were there to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day at the free event.
The annual Valentine’s Dance “started back in 2010; this is our eleventh year we have upheld it,” said activities coordinator Sara Gibbs. “We’re excited to host it this year, and we’re happy to provide a family dance where families can be with their kids.”
Kelly Eisbacher of Fort Hood was there with her husband and three children.
“We love to go out (as a family), and being military we’re always trying to find free activities,” she said.
In keeping with the dance’s theme, the center was decorated with brown butcher paper on the tables (much like tree bark), garlands and tea lights as table centerpieces, and even boasted a large inflatable dragon in the lobby to greet visitors as they entered the dance.
There was a live DJ, crayons for younger children to color on the butcher paper with, face painting (provided by the Eastern Hills Middle School Builder’s Club), and the lobby’s dragon provided fun photo opportunities for everyone. Light refreshments were also available.
Killeen resident Melody Hunter brought her two daughters to the event.
“We come anytime there is an event on Saturday,” Hunter said.
Hunter said she and her daughters had a good time.
“I danced the YMCA!” she said.
People were also given the opportunity to vote on next year’s dance theme. Choices included a space theme and a sock hop.
“We are excited to see the voting results for next year’s theme,” Gibbs said.
