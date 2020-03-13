The city of Harker Heights is suspending all classes, events and rentals within city owned facilities as a response to the coronavirus, according to a news release from the city on Friday.
All current senior programming and events are cancelled until further notice, according to the city. The city will mimic the action plan initiated by Bell County.
Jerry Bark is the public relations director for Harker Heights and he provided a statement in the release.
“We are minimizing mass gatherings in hopes of mitigating the spread of the virus for our residents,” Bark said. “The City Leadership Team will continue to monitor, attend meetings and exchange information with the Bell County Public Health District.”
The city recommends that residents continue to monitor their sites for the most current and up-to-date guidance, according to the release.
The Center for Disease Control offers global information regarding COVID-19 https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/summary.html .
In the event of any necessary updates regarding COVID-19 in Harker Heights, all residents should monitor the city’s website at harkerheights.gov, the city’s main social media platform, it’s Facebook account.
