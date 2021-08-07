KEMPNER — City officials held a school supply giveaway at Kempner City Hall on Saturday.
With the help of several local area businesses as drop-off points, the city was able to receive more than $2,000 in school supplies and personal hygiene items. The school supplies were given out to any student regardless of need.
The city of Kempner as well as these local businesses, Cabin Café, Jessie Dallas Boutique, Fans Automotive and the Dollar General in Kempner have been collecting school supplies and monetary donations for the past several weeks.
The event started at 9 a.m., and all of the supplies had been taken by local residents by 9:45 a.m.
Kempner Mayor John Wilkerson said, “this event would not have been possible without the hard work of our City Manager David Williams and our amazing staff. They did a wonderful job of getting in tune with the community and assisting with events like this one.”
