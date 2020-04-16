Kempner Mayor Keith Harvey said the city is looking into the circumstances surrounding a flag being removed in the city park Saturday.
“I was informed of what had taken place on Monday,” Harvey said. “This had taken place on Saturday.”
A city resident reached out to a councilman about replacing a tattered American flag in the Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park.
Harvey said flags were on order to replace those in the park prior to the flag being removed.
In a video on the City of Kempner Official Communications Facebook page from Monday, Harvey said no resident or city councilmember is authorized to remove anything from the park or any city property.
Quoting the general rules governing public use of the city park, Harvey said, “No person shall remove any man-made or natural objects, materials, substance, plant, animal or historical or archaeological relic or artifact from the park.”
The councilman who the resident reached out to, John Wilkerson, posted to his Facebook page that he is no longer making public comment on the incident and has since hired an attorney.
“This is not a time for fighting anyone or anything,” Harvey said. “At this present time, we have a health crisis and an economic crisis.”
