A police officer in Kempner has resigned leaving one paid officer and one reserve, unpaid officer on the police force, according to Keith Harvey, the mayor of Kempner.
Harvey said in a phone call on Thursday he plans to hire an officer to replace the one who resigned, and that he has a couple of new reserve unpaid officers on the way to help fill out the police force.
