The City of Kempner will be holding its annual Kempner Fest Saturday at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park.
The festival kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 4:30 p.m., at the park located on Highway 190 in Kempner, according to a news release sent by the city.
Games and activities, like a bounce house, dunk tank and cannon will be set up. There will also be live entertainment from two bands, Trainwreck and Rowan Pratt.
A judged barbecue cookoff will also be taking place, which is $20 to enter. Winners will receive half of all entry fees, the news release said Wednesday.
The Kempner Fire Department will also be there selling barbecue as a fundraiser.
