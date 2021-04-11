The city of Killeen recreation services and the American Red Cross will be hosting swimming lessons for all residents this summer.
Registration for the lessons is available now.
American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim classes are open to infants, six months and up, children, teens and adults. Trained professional swim instructors will teach the basics like becoming comfortable in the water, water safety and basic strokes, according to the city of Killeen Facebook page. Swimmers will move up levels of stroke development, stroke refinement and stroke improvement then to ease and efficiency in the water. Sessions are scheduled throughout the summer, and the cost is $50 per session.
Visit http://www.killeentexas.gov/198/Swimming for more information or to register.
Session dates are June 7 through June 17, June 21 through July 1, July 5 through July 15, July 19 through July 29 and Aug. 2 through Aug. 12.
There are also morning and afternoon sessions from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.
