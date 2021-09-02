The City of Killeen will hold another round of coronavirus testing and vaccinations at a drive-thru testing site beginning Thursday morning — just after Bell County announced earlier this week it would hold mobile testing sites around the county.
The announcement comes after the city wrapped up its second week of the site, which ran Aug.19-21 and Aug. 26-28 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 South W.S. Young Drive.
“We await word from The Texas Military Department to confirm and ensure they have resources to deploy to all of the requests in the state,” said Janell Ford, public information director for the City of Killeen.
The drive-thru will run Thursday through Saturday this week and next week from Sept. 9-10. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, according to a news release from the city sent Wednesday.
Much like the first round, no appointment is needed. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and booster shots will be available to only those who are immunocompromised with a doctor’s note. Fifteen-minute Rapid Tests are available to all ages with parental supervision and permission. Results will be texted to participants, the release said.
Killeen Emergency Management Services partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department in August, prompting a total of 2,757 COVID-19 tests and 505 vaccinations at the dual site. Overall, 384 people tested positive.
According to the Bell County Health District, the delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for more than 95 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the country, and evidence suggests it is twice as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.
COVID-19 and delta variant cases among children are on the rise and the county has multiple children in local hospitals suffering from complications of this virus.
Cases of coronavirus have also found their way into Killeen Independent School District campuses, infecting both teachers and students. KISD reported 327 cases on Wednesday among students and teachers.
According to the district’s data, 258 students and 69 staff members are reportedly infected with COVID-19. Fifty-nine percent of those cases are among elementary school students and staff, according to KISD’s dashboard.
The dashboard also showed that all but two Killeen ISD campuses — Maxdale and Peebles Elementary — have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In addition, the county announced Tuesday it would be holding mobile test sites at numerous locations in Killeen, Harker Heights, Temple and Belton. County officials said in a news release Tuesday how they’re hoping the expanded availability will help alleviate the strain on area hospitals and medical staff.
The county said it is running the sites in conjunction with company Bio IQ, which will supply PCR tests and equipment to the locations. More information and a complete list of sites, dates and times for the testing sites can be found here: https://bit.ly/3t3UEab.
The City of Killeen also offers a texting service that residents may send their ZIP code to. Text you zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot.You will also be sent ride service information along with child care resources. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.