The City of Killeen announced in a news release Wednesday that grants are available for existing nonprofit youth organizations, and programs that address the needs of local residents as well as respond to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of $300,000 has been allocated for the Youth Organization Assistance Program and $150,000 for the Nonprofit Grant Program through the American Rescue Plan Act, the release said.
The release defined the Youth Organization Assistance Programs as providing assistance to enable organizations to continue to provide youth programs.
Those who qualify for the Nonprofit Grant Program must provide assistance to address needs of residents and respond to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and stabilize and minimize additional adverse economic impacts.
Businesses and organizations can request up to $10,000 under either program. Programs must qualify in order to receive grants, the release said.
Residents can begin applying on April 13 and applications will remain open until May 12.
To apply or see if your organization or program qualifies, go to KilleenTexas.gov/rescuefunding.
