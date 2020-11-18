The city of Killeen offices will be closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, in observance of Thanksgiving.
Emergency services will operate without interruption, according to a news release from the city.
Garbage collection will run on its normal schedule, the Killeen transfer station will be closed Nov. 26 and open Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the release.
The Killeen recycling center will be closed on both days, but recycling trailers will remain open.
Lions Club Park Family Recreation Center and Senior Center, libraries and the Killeen Animal Shelter will be closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.
All city offices will reopen for normal business hours on Nov. 30.
