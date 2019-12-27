Road crews will be working on repairs of a street in downtown Killeen which will force its closure beginning Monday, according to a city official.
Tenth Street between Hallmark Avenue to Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until work is complete, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.