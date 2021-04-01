Development of a new City of Killeen comprehensive plan is underway, and the public has the opportunity to help shape the future of the city by completing two surveys that are available online.
Survey No. 1 has 10 questions designed to learn more about the individuals that live in Killeen and solicit their opinions on what is good about the city and what could make it better. The survey will remain open through April 3, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Survey No. 2 also has 10 questions but with a focus on values and vision. Participants are asked to rank the importance of certain values to determine which are most important to the community. They will also be asked to look into the future to help determine the direction of the city.
A comprehensive plan is a collective community vision that guides successful city growth. Through the involvement of stakeholders, the plan identifies long-term issues and builds action items for near-term efforts. Once adopted, the plan is a decision-making tool that helps inform policies and prioritize the investment of public resources to meet shared goals, according to the release.
A successful comprehensive plan will establish community-wide values and priorities and create a framework to align future decisions for land use, transportation networks, public facilities and other projects to meet and uphold them.
Community engagement will be solicited throughout the planning process from residents and stakeholders through surveys, meetings and focus groups and through email and phone messages.
Surveys and additional information about the comprehensive plan can be accessed at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CompPlan.
