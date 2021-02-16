City of Killeen, Bell County offices to remain closed due to weather

City of Killeen municipal offices will remain closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Emergency services will operate without interruption, and city offices expected to reopen Thursday.
“Road conditions will not allow safe collection of residential trash, so all collections have been cancelled for the week,” Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release. “Normal collections will resume Monday, February 22. Excess bagged trash may be placed curbside on your regular collection day next week to be picked up without additional charge.”
The Capital Improvements Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. An emergency warming station is open at Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, for those seeking temporary relief from cold.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced that all non-essential county offices would remain closed on Wednesday.
“Given the current condition of many area roads, the likelihood of more icy precipitation, and the challenges with electricity and internet access many of our employees are facing,” Judge Blackburn said in a news release, “I believe it is best for everyone to stay home, keep warm, and avoid any unnecessary travel.”
Both the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Public Safety divisions will remain in operation.
“We have crews that are working and have been working for days to help keep our county roads clear and safe,” Blackburn said.
Bell County officials are closely monitoring weather conditions and forecasts for the rest of the week. For the most up-to-date information on the closure or delayed opening of Bell County offices, please monitor the Bell County Facebook page.
