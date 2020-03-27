1. Yes. Postpone the election until November. It’s not worth the health risk to voters.

2. Yes. Cancel it altogether. KISD shouldn’t be asking for more tax money this year.

3. No. An earlier election outcome will help the district get a jump on planning.

4. No. Delaying or canceling the election won’t solve the overcrowding problems.

5. Unsure. The district has needs, but health and economic concerns are legitimate.

Vote

View Results