The city of Killeen is performing sidewalk repairs at the intersection of Alexander and McNair streets in north Killeen from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 17, according to a news release from the city of Killeen. Construction on the repairs began Thursday.
The sidewalk repair involves removing and replacing damaged concrete sections of the sidewalk, curb and gutter. Crews and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.
Traffic will be rerouted during work hours. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.