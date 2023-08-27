The City of Killeen offers several family-friendly events that are coming up in September.
From sports to shopping, take a look and join your neighbors in September at one of these upcoming events.
For those who are ready to raise the woof, the Killeen Family Aquatic Center is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9. to everyone, including the favorite pooch. The Center is located at 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
The city says it’s a great way to kick-back and relax after a long “ruff” work week. It is important to note that no dogs will be admitted without proof of a current rabies vaccine. The free event will feature a costume contest, puparazzi photo booth and lots of give-aways. For more information, call 254-501-6390.
Football fans will want to be on hand for this event which will be 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at East Avenue D and Gray Street. Organizers urge visitors to put on their favorite jersey and help kick off the football season in downtown Killeen.
There will be a super-fan contest, games and activities, street art, live performances and more. This event also celebrates year two of the Killeen 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
According to organizers, this plan not only makes downtown events like this a priority, but it sets the plan for the next 20 years in Killeen. Killeen 2040 t-shirts will be given out to celebrate. For more information about Killeen 2040, visit www.killeentexas.gov/compplan.
The Killeen Youth Advisory Commission will host Terra Day, an environmental program for ages 6 to 18. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at the Lions Club Park Family Recreation Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Learn how to put old, recyclable items to use in activities like planting trees, making birdhouses and even make seed balls with egg cartons. The YAC asks for donations of any cardboard cartons, dry newspaper, egg cartons and plastic jugs. Donations may be taken to the Lions Club Park Senior Center, next door to the Family Rec Center, by Sept. 11.
The City of Killeen will host a 🌃nighttime🌃 farmers market from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday night until Nov. 3. Vendors will be set up near North Fourth and D Streets.
Organizers will host unique displays of twinkling fall lights, music, food trucks, local artisans and more.
Each week there will be something new—from puppuccinos (as we say goodbye to the dog days of summer) to a pumpkin carving contest in October. To sign up as a vendor, visit the website at www.killeentexas.gov/rec.
This annual walk will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Lions Club Park Softball Field. Each year, walkers participate to bring awareness and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.
Organizers encourage eveyone to come out to show support for this worthy cause. There will be light refreshments, music, vendor booths and opportunities to meet community partners with resources for victims. The first 150 walkers will receive finisher medals. For more information, contact Kimberly Isett (254) 501-7698.
The city’s complete calendar can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/d3756wh4.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
