City of Killeen flag to fly at half-staff Wednesday

Mayor Jose Segarra has ordered the City of Killeen Flag to half-staff Wednesday in honor of former City Councilwoman Claudia Brown.
Brown served as the District 4 representative from May 22, 2007 to May 27, 2008, according to a news release.
Brown, who died Dec. 15 at the age of 81, made history in 2016, when she defeated 21-year incumbent Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin for the Precinct 4, Place 1 seat. She was sworn in to the seat Jan. 2, 2017, making her the first Black woman and first Democrat to serve as Justice of the Peace in Precinct 4.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Greater Vision Community Church, with a visitation beginning at 8 a.m. at the church.
