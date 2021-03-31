The City of Killeen has published the proposed fee schedule to take effect in Fiscal Year 2022 which begins Oct. 1, 2021. The fee schedule includes rates for a variety of services such as recreation leagues, City facility rentals and building permits among others. The fees are available for public review and comment April 1 through April 30, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
In the proposed fees, there are new fees associated with airport advertising (monitors, static signage, display space, etc.), according to Hilary Shine, the city’s spokeswoman.
She said the advertising is not new but the city used to contract the management of the advertisement to a third party, but now city staff will be managing it themselves and that is why the city is now able to impose fees.
The city council adopted financial governance policies to set forth standards for all facets of fiscal management. One of those standards relates to the setting of user fees. While the council is responsible for setting utility rates, the body has delegated the authority to set most user fees to the city manager, according to the release.
The policy states that all user fees will be reviewed annually to calculate cost recovery, to compare charges to benchmark cities and to recommend adjustments. It further states that the city manager will publish proposed fees by the end of March preceding the start of each new fiscal year.
The fee schedule is presented as a spreadsheet divided by service area. Each type of fee is noted and shows the current charge, the comparable average and the proposed charge, according to the release.
The public is encouraged to review the proposed fee schedule and to provide comments to the city by the end of April. The schedule is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Finance and comments can be emailed to budget-team@killeentexas.gov.
