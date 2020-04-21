Pool Open (5).JPG

The city of Killeen is hiring to fill positions, such as lifeguards, at the Killeen pools. City spokeswoman Hilary Shine said the pools are tentatively scheduled to open in June.

 File photo

As of right now, city pools in Killeen are set to open in June, according to a news release by city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.

The city is hiring to fill open positions at Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park and Long Branch Pool.

Pay ranges from $7.25 to $11.50 per hour, according to the release.

Killeen Independent School District students aged 16 or older are encouraged to apply.

Students can earn valuable experience and earn money while on school break, the release said.

A full list of summer hire positions, qualifications and responsibilities is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Jobs. Applications are accepted online.

