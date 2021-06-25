Those interested in working for the city of Killeen can attend a job fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The city has vacancies for dozens of positions, according to a news release.
Most jobs require only a high school diploma or GED and no experience, the release said.
The city is also seeking applicants who have a current Texas Commercial Driver’s License.
Applicants attending the job fair will be interviewed on the spot, and no appointments are necessary, the release said.
The City of Killeen offers a comprehensive benefits package including health, dental and life insurances and paid sick, vacation and holiday leave.
Individuals can apply for any vacant position online at any time. To view a full list of openings, wage/salary information and required qualifications, go to www.KilleenTexas.gov/Jobs.
