The city of Killeen will be hosting a drive-thru Easter event on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., children ages 12 and under and special needs kids ages 20 and under can hop in the car and head to the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, to pick up a goody bag of treats and to see the Easter Bunny, according to a post on the city of Killeen Facebook page.
(0) comments
