All local seniors are invited to an ice cream social this week at the City of Killeen Senior Center.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen.
Participants are encouraged to wear red, white and blue to pay tribute to Memorial Day, according to a post on the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
