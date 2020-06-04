Area residents can participate in a free household hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Residents can get rid of items like paints, pesticides, herbicides, household cleaners, corrosives, petroleum products, antifreeze and automotive and cooking oils, fluorescent bulbs and batteries, according to a news release from the city.
No tires, brush, fire alarms, smoke detectors, pressurized containers or explosives will be accepted at this event.
Materials should be kept in the original containers if possible, according to the release.
The city is hosting this regional event in partnership with the Central Texas Council of Governments. It is open to all residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties, according to the release.
For a full list of commonly accepted and prohibited materials, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Recycle.
