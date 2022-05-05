For decades, every first Thursday in May, Americans have observed the National Day of Prayer.
This year was no different, as local residents gathered at Killeen City Hall for the National Day of Prayer event at noon.
National Day of Prayer as it is known today started in 1952 under President Harry Truman. Every year since, the president of the United States and all 50 governors have issued proclamations requesting that Americans take time to pray according to their faith.
In 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the law to recognize the day on the first Thursday of May.
