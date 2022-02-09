The City of Killeen’s Community Development Department and the Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC) will host both in-person and virtual community planning meetings at City Hall on Feb. 9 and Feb. 24 to gain public input in development of the Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Action Plan.
The Annual Action Plan establishes priority community needs and disbursement of federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds. Funds can be used for programs, services, public facilities and public improvements that address local needs in areas such as health, employment, education, homelessness the elderly and veterans.
Community planning meetings are part the City of Killeen Citizen Participation Plan, which seeks to engage community leaders, stakeholders, developers, lenders, non-profit and forprofit entities, and other interested parties in the planning process. Meetings are also in accordance with HUD’s general requirements for grant programs that encourage and involve residents, including persons of predominantly low-and moderate-income neighborhoods, in the development of annual strategies to address community needs.
Meetings are expected to last 90 minutes and will begin with a presentation about the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnership (HOME) programs. Attendees will then participate in identifying and prioritizing strategies to address local needs.
A new digital component will record real-time results from participants through web and text technology. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mobile phone or tablet, but this is not required to participate.
Results of the community planning meetings will be combined with priorities in the Fiscal Year 2020-2024 Consolidated Strategic Plan to identify funding priorities for allocations Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023.
The meetings on Feb. 9 and 24 will start at 6 p.m. at the Killeen City Hall Council Chambers (101 N. College Street). There is no cost to attend. The Zoom meeting link, meeting ID and password are:
ID: 841 1101 6335
Passcode: 238288
