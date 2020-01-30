The city of Killeen has partnered with the city of Harker Heights and Fort Hood Morale, Welfare and Recreation to create the Central Texas Youth Sports League beginning with the 2020 youth softball and baseball leagues.
Teams will compete in their cities to determine advancement to the post-season league championships. It will also offer clinics by local experts for players and coaches focused on skill and knowledge development.
Registration is open through Feb. 14 for youth softball and baseball. The regular season is Feb. 29 through June 13. The cost is $50 per player.
Girls softball age divisions are 15 and under, 12 and under, 10 and under and 8 and under coach pitch. Boys baseball age divisions are 14 and under, 12 and under, 10 and under and 8 and under coach pitch. T-Ball is offered for boys and girls ages 5 and 6.
For online registration and more information about the new Central Texas Youth Sports League, visit, KilleenTexas.gov/KPR.
