It is not unusual for entities to withhold police body camera footage, even when it could be released, according to a Houston attorney affiliated with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas.
“It is very common for law enforcement to withhold this type of information as long as possible,” said Joseph R. Larsen with Gregor Wynne Arney, PLLC, who answered questions for the Herald via email earlier this week.
TO RELEASE OR NOT TO RELEASE
Entities use a variety of exceptions to the Texas Public Information Act in order to avoid releasing law enforcement video.
“The most common reason given is that the information — the video footage — is related to a law enforcement investigation that has not ended in a conviction or deferred adjudication (probation),” said Larsen. “The reason is legally sufficient, but allows law enforcement to hide information that the public needs in order to ensure accountability. Texas, and the whole country, badly needs more transparency in law enforcement.”
According to Larsen, good reasons do exist for not releasing footage.
“If there is a live law enforcement investigation stemming from the incident, and release of the video would in fact interfere with the investigation or prosecution of the crime, the footage should arguably be withheld,” he said. “However, under the law as written, Texas law enforcement does not have to articulate in any detail what that interference would be.”
Recently, city officials in both Killeen and Harker Heights declined to release footage of fatal incidents involving officers and civilians.
In December, a grand jury did not return an indictment against a Killeen Police Department officer who shot and killed a man last year. With no charges filed, and the Texas Rangers investigation into the shooting finished, Killeen and state officials refuse to release footage from body cameras or patrol cars, or to provide a narrative of the incident.
Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen, a martial arts teacher, was 27 years old on April 5, 2022, when he was shot by KPD Officer Devin Hill. Killeen police previously described the incident as an “altercation” at a convenience store on Fort Hood Street.
After three weeks in the hospital on life support and after enduring multiple surgeries, Sebexen passed away on April 26, 2022. His mother told the Herald previously that her son did not have any weapons.
An unrelated incident occurred in Harker Heights on Feb. 21, near Indian Trail and Beeline Lane. After a request by the Herald, a law firm representing the city cited Texas occupation codes as a reason not to release video of the shooting of Temple resident Joe Michael Goss, 45.
Heights police said Goss was armed with a knife and was approaching the officer following a car chase when the officer fatally shot him.
CITY BLOCKS VIDEO
In the Sebexen death case, the Herald filed a Texas Public Information Act request with Killeen in January to obtain law enforcement video of the police response to the 911 call of what KPD described as a “disturbance” at Mickey’s Convenience Store on South Fort Hood Street.
“We believe that the information available is protected by Government Code section 552.103, reasonably anticipated litigation and Government Code section 552.108, law enforcement exception, as well as Occupations Code 1701.661,” according to Killeen City Attorney Holli Clements, in the letter dated Feb. 9. “We have asked the Texas Attorney General for a ruling on whether the requested records must be disclosed.”
The Herald recently reached out to all members of the Killeen City Council, the mayor and the city manager to get their opinions on whether the video should be released.
“I am not privy to all the details of the case,” said Mayor Debbie Nash-King, in an email to the Herald on March 7. “However, I am for transparency if sharing the information falls within the scope of the law. I trust the staff made the decision based on the state and federal laws.”
Killeen’s former mayor has a similar perspective.
“I would leave this matter to our city attorney and our legal staff,” said Councilman Jose Segarra, in an email to the Herald on March 7. “I am for transparency, and I do believe so is our city staff, but I am sure there is a just and legal cause as to why it has not been released.”
Killeen is not the only entity that has not released relevant information regarding the shooting of Sebexen.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, which investigates all officer-involved shootings, issued a similar response to an open-records request made by the Herald on Jan. 30. DPS provided seven partially-redacted pages of a 23-page report written by the Texas Ranger who investigated the shooting. The portion of the document that contained a narrative of the incident was entirely redacted except for basic information that already has been released.
“Because this case is still open, the Department can only provide the basic information pursuant to Section 552.108c of the Government Code,” according to DPS in a letter to the Herald on Feb. 13, two months after a grand jury declined to hand down any charges.
Officials have failed to explain why or how the case is still open.
(1) comment
Someone is assisting others by failing to be forthcoming.
......
Governments no longer protect the people.
......
Governments treat the people as subjects, not citizens.
......
The citizenry have become docile, domesticated mammals.
