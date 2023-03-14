Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen

Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen, who spent years honing his skills in martial arts arenas, died at a local hospital after being shot by a Killeen police officer in April 2022. Killeen city and police officials are refusing to release video of the shooting.

 Courtesy Photo | Mike “The Truth” Jackson

Editor's Note

The Herald is celebrating Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of access to public information from local, state and federal government entities, which runs from March 12-18. Watch for other Sunshine Week articles throughout the week.

It is not unusual for entities to withhold police body camera footage, even when it could be released, according to a Houston attorney affiliated with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas.

“It is very common for law enforcement to withhold this type of information as long as possible,” said Joseph R. Larsen with Gregor Wynne Arney, PLLC, who answered questions for the Herald via email earlier this week.

Sunshine Week
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Someone is assisting others by failing to be forthcoming.

......

Governments no longer protect the people.

......

Governments treat the people as subjects, not citizens.

......

The citizenry have become docile, domesticated mammals.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.