A boil-water notice for several properties in Killeen has been lifted. Water quality tests reported no contaminants and residents of the following areas no longer need to boil their water prior to consumption:
- 2900-3008 Chaucer Drive.
- 1801-1903 N. 38th St.
- 1704 N. 38th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.