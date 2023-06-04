As officials from the Hill Country Transit District — better known as The HOP — prepare to pay the Killeen City Council a visit Tuesday, City Manager Kent Cagle is anticipating a budget ask for the upcoming fiscal year as the public transportation organization is briefing area cities on changes it is considering.

Cagle, during a special workshop for the city council last week, said that his initial figure for the budget is $600,000 for the Hill Country Transit District.

