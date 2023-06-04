As officials from the Hill Country Transit District — better known as The HOP — prepare to pay the Killeen City Council a visit Tuesday, City Manager Kent Cagle is anticipating a budget ask for the upcoming fiscal year as the public transportation organization is briefing area cities on changes it is considering.
Cagle, during a special workshop for the city council last week, said that his initial figure for the budget is $600,000 for the Hill Country Transit District.
What makes the $600,000 figure noteworthy is that the figure is up from $0 in the past few years.
“You’re going to hear a lot more about this, but we’ve been paying nothing out of the General Fund for many years now for mass transit,” Cagle said during the workshop. “This is the amount that we have in the budget right now; so it’s from zero to $600,000.”
HOP officials have been making their rounds to area cities, including Copperas Cove on May 2.
What the public transportation district is proposing is a shift from its traditional fixed-route system to a micro-transit system that will make it more or less like an Uber or a Lyft-type service.
Currently, the HOP operates 11 fixed routes indicated by numbered signs along area streets.
With a drop in ridership, HOP officials are looking for a cost-effective and more efficient service with shorter wait times.
During The HOP officials’ visit to the Copperas Cove City Council on May 2, Raymond Suarez, interim executive director and Darrell Burtner, director of urban operations, spoke about the proposed system’s benefits.
“The beauty of these is they can go anywhere,” Suarez said. “In comparison to a fixed-route bus, they’re at least double, if not triple, the fuel efficiency, so they will improve our fuel efficiency. They’re not heavy, so they won’t be breaking up your streets and your sidewalks.”
The new system, should it get underway, is also expected to reduce the time on the vehicle and the wait time.
“Typically, on average, you’re spending about 10 minutes or less on the vehicle itself, and you might have to wait anywhere from 10 minutes to 30, 35 minutes to get picked up,” Suarez told the Cove City Council.
Wait times for fixed-route buses could be upwards of around an hour.
In 2022, only one of Killeen’s six routes exceeded The HOP’s minimum standard of 10 passengers per hour, according to data that The HOP will present to the council on Tuesday.
Initial concepts indicate that The HOP would operate 15 of the micro-transit vehicles in Killeen and three more in neighboring Harker Heights. Three would run in Copperas Cove.
Total ridership in Killeen for 2022 was 101,679 passenger trips, according to data from The HOP. Officials estimate ridership to jump to more than 300,000 if the micro-transit system is implemented.
Cagle explained to the city council last week that he expected The HOP to ask for $1.2 million from the city of Killeen, but he said the city will know more when it makes its presentation.
“My guess is it’s going to be somewhere between $600,000 and $1.2 million.”
Including the cities and counties it serves, the Hill Country Transit District receives funding from the Federal Transit Administration, Texas Department of Transportation, Concho Valley Area Agency on Aging, Capital Area Agency on Aging, Medicaid and passenger fares, according to the organization’s website.
Cagle said that for the past few years, the city had contributed its share but from a different source.
“Now, remember, we had put some ARPA money towards that but no General Fund dollars,” he said.
During the discussion, Councilman Jose Segarra, who was mayor before the coronavirus pandemic, said he did not recall the contribution being as high as $600,000. Cagle confirmed that it was closer to $200,000. To this information, Segarra asked Cagle if over the past few years the city had put more than just American Rescue Plan Act money to the district.
“When COVID hit, and they got a lot of ARPA money, they stopped asking the cities for money — that probably was not a good idea,” Cagle said. “But to defend them a bit, you’ve got to go back in time. They were operating a system that was very profitable with Medicaid transports, non-emergency medical transports, and the state took that away — took away a significant portion of revenue from them, and they should have taken some action at that point to let everybody know, ‘We’ve got a problem here.’
“Instead, they used up (their) fund balance. They made it go as long as they could until that day they had to come to cities and say, ‘We need a big increase.’”
Because city matches are based on the amount of service the HOP provides, the district’s ask for each city is not identical.
For example, Copperas Cove is including $131,297 in its budget for this year based on what the district asked it during a council meeting on May 2.
Burtner told the Cove City Council he has yet to see a downside to the proposed service.
“I’m a trust-but-verify kind of guy,” he said in May. “When I first started hearing about micro-transit, I was a little bit skeptical, so I literally have spent the last three quarters talking to probably close to two dozen other systems here in Texas — a couple of them outside of Texas — and my question is always the same: If I know they have micro-transit — and they usually have started it in the last couple of years — tell me about it.
“I keep waiting for red flags — for somebody to throw a red flag — but I can honestly tell you, out of those 20-plus operating systems, every one of them has said that’s the way to go — by far.”
