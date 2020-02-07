The city of Killeen is going to host a visioning session to gain public input regarding the redevelopment of the Bob Gilmore Senior Center, according to a news release from Hilary Shine, the executive director of communications, for the city.
The session will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Randall Scott Architects is designing a facility that meets the needs of the city’s senior citizens.
The Bob Gilmore Senior Center was permanently closed in February 2019 due to structural concerns that made it unsafe for continued use and unfeasible for repair. While a plan for its replacement is developed, operations have been moved to the Killeen Community Center, according to the news release.
The city has two senior centers. Regular programs include meals, crafts, games and exercise classes. Additional programs include trips, dances and holiday celebrations, according to the release.
Lions Club Park Senior Center is located at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Hours are extended to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The Bob Gilmore Senior Center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the release.
