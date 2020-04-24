Although the water district that controls water for Killeen and surrounding cities is planning to raise its water rates later this year, it is not clear yet if cities will be charging residents more for their water.
The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — which controls water in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Fort Hood and parts of Nolanville — plans to raise its water rates on Oct. 1. The rate is currently 67 cents per 1,000 gallons and will increase to 72 cents per 1,000 gallons in October, according to the district’s new budget that was approved on Wednesday.
The wastewater rate will go from 92 cents to 94 cents per 1,000 gallons.
One of the main reasons for the increase is that the district’s lease on the property for the Belton Lake Water Treatment Plant, which is 33.4 acres, and owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is set to go up from $20,000 a year to $500,000 a year, according to Dick Young, a member of the district’s board.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, commented on the increase in an email Thursday.
“The provision for the Corps (U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers) to re-appraise the annual lease on a fair market value basis was placed in an amendment from 2004 in which the term of the lease was extended to 2050. Because the previous term was to expire in 2018, the provision allowed for the re-appraisal to take place at that time,” Garrett said in email late Thursday. He could not be reached for further explanation.
In the email, Garrett said he couldn’t be sure what the impact would be on the average Killeen homeowner, but he did say that if the “Killeen retail rate goes up exactly the same amount, the impact would be 5 cents per 1,000 gallons. For the average homeowner, usage is between 7,000 and 8,000 gallons monthly. The bill would go up by 35 to 40 cents per month based on our increase.”
Garrett said he and the district were contacted in 2018 regarding the re-appraisal and they provided information on the plant and contact correspondence. However, the district stopped receiving questions from the corps in January 2019, according to Garrett.
He is unsure why it took until January of this year for the corps to get back to the district on the re-appraisal.
Garrett wants to come to an agreement on the lease.
“I’m confident that we will eventually reach agreement on a lease amount that is reasonable for all concerned. Given the amount of the proposed increase, getting this settled is a very high priority and why it was immediately shared with all concerned,” he said in an email Friday.
Young said he believes there is wiggle room to bring the amount of the lease down but he does not know what the price could be. Young also said it would be up to the board to change the water rate if the lease amount lowers from $500,000, and he does not know if they would decide to lower the rate.
Hilary Shine, the executive director of communications for the city of Killeen, provided the amount of water the city used last year and the average use per home.
The city used about 5.3 billion gallons of water in 2019, which is about 444.1 million gallons per month. She said the average house uses around 7,200 gallons per month.
