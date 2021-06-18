The Killeen Mobile Rec Series offers a recreational program at a different park each month. Ultimate frisbee is the June event.
Ultimate frisbee will be held on the disc golf course at Conder Park Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. Boys and girls ages 6 to 16 can receive free instruction on the rules and techniques of the game. No registration is required, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Mobile Rec Series events are planned each month through December and will feature a variety of activities including sports, fitness, games and even first aid. All activities are free, and details will be announced as the following event dates approach:
June 26: Ultimate frisbee
July 24: Football combine
August 7: Youth triathlon
September 18: Kickball
October 23: Pickleball
November 6: Yoga
December 11: First aid
More information on all recreation amenities and services is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.