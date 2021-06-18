Disc golf

Dan Knight of Harker Heights watches his frisbee bank towards a disc golf basket at Conder Park in 2014.

The Killeen Mobile Rec Series offers a recreational program at a different park each month. Ultimate frisbee is the June event.

Ultimate frisbee will be held on the disc golf course at Conder Park Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. Boys and girls ages 6 to 16 can receive free instruction on the rules and techniques of the game. No registration is required, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.

Mobile Rec Series events are planned each month through December and will feature a variety of activities including sports, fitness, games and even first aid. All activities are free, and details will be announced as the following event dates approach:

June 26: Ultimate frisbee

July 24: Football combine

August 7: Youth triathlon

September 18: Kickball

October 23: Pickleball

November 6: Yoga

December 11: First aid

More information on all recreation amenities and services is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.

