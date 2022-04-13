The city of Killeen released information Wednesday on how to claim storm damage following severe weather that brought three tornadoes, grapefruit-sized hail, damaging winds and rain to Bell County Tuesday.
Three tornadoes reportedly touched down between Bell and Coryell counties during the severe storm Tuesday night, National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Garcia, in Fort Worth, said Wednesday.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said 23 people were injured, one of them critically, according to a report Wednesday from The Associated Press.
The NWS issued a tornado warning at 5:24 for Bell County and another at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday. One of the tornadoes touched down in Salado causing significant damage to homes in its path. Videos and images of a large, ominous funnel cloud were posted across social media networks Tuesday evening.
In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the city of Killeen said city emergency crews responded to a call for “mutual aid” in Cedar Valley and Salado Tuesday with four ambulances, two fire trucks, one EMS captain, one deputy chief and an emergency management staff member.
The city encouraged those with property damage to file claims Wednesday.
“Businesses and individual property owners affected by the severe weather yesterday in any amount should report damage by using @TxDEM damage assessment survey at https://damage.tdem.texas.gov so that resources and recovery funding can be prioritized,” the Facebook post said. “Make sure you report all damage to your insurance as well.”
Although official NWS reports of hail size, wind speed and rainfall totals were not available early Wednesday morning, Garcia said social media and storm chasers reported seeing hail that ranged in size from a quarter to grapefruit size.
One Facebook post sent to the NWS reportedly showed a hailstone that was 5.5 inches in diameter. Garcia said reports of rainfall in Bell County ranged anywhere from 1.5 inches to 3 inches in some places.
Due to a cold front moving through the area from the north, Wednesday’s weather should be calmer and drier.
“It should cool temperatures Wednesday afternoon with highs only in the mid 60s,” she said.
