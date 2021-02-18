City of Killeen offices remain closed due to inclement weather

City of Killeen municipal offices will remain closed Thursday, February 18, due to inclement weather.
Emergency services continue to operate, according to a news release.
The City of Killeen has entered Stage 5 water restrictions due to high demand and limited supply. Water usage should be limited to essential purposes only to conserve capacity and speed recovery.
Road conditions will not allow safe collection of residential trash, so all collections have been cancelled for the week. Normal collections will resume Monday, February 22. Excess bagged trash may be placed curbside on your regular collection day next week to be picked up without additional charge.
The City Council Workshops scheduled Thursday, February 18, will be rescheduled to Monday, February 22 beginning at 5 p.m.
Emergency warming stations are open at Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, and Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, for those seeking temporary relief from cold.
