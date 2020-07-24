The city manager of Killeen will host a budget briefing at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Killeen City Hall, and local residents are encouraged to attend.
As proposed, the budget is balanced and allocates $204 million in expenditures across multiple funds, according to a news release from the city.
Kent Cagle, the city manager, provided a message on pages 10 through 15, giving an overview of significant items included in the proposal. The “all funds” summary on page 18 provides a succinct accounting of total revenues and expenditures in each fund as proposed and for the previous three fiscal years, according to the release.
Each fund is summarized then broken down by department or function with revenue and expense line item detail.
The general fund, which is primarily supported by property and sales taxes, is budgeted at $97 million for the coming year with a projected ending fund balance of 21.67%. It proposes to decrease the property tax rate to 72.15 cents per $100 valuation from the current rate of 74.98 cents, according to the release.
A water rate increase is proposed in the water and sewer fund. A recent rate study recommended a $1.46 increase in the monthly base rate. That increase has been included in the proposed budget pending the Killee City Council’s approval.
A public budget hearing is scheduled for the Aug. 4 council meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall. A tax rate public hearing is scheduled for the Aug. 18 council meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Budget adoption is scheduled for Sept. 8. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, 2020, and ends Sept. 30, 2021.
