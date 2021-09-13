Killeen is doing its part to get residents to recycle tires by hosting a tire recycling event Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Residents are encouraged to bring up to four tires, but will be required to show proof of residency. There is no cost to drop off the tires. Car and light truck tires will be accepted up to a 22-inch rim.
“Illegally dumped tires are a huge problem in Central Texas. Impacting flood-prone areas, waterways, and can serve as a breeding ground for rodents and mosquitos that carry harmful diseases,” the Facebook flyer for the event reads.
For more information, please call 254-554-7572 or email recycling@killeentexas.gov.
Jack Dowling
