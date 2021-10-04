The city of Killeen is recommending residents observe Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The city also encourages everyone to take the proper precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Halloween is on Sunday, Oct. 31, but the city has reserved Saturday, Oct. 30, for trick-or-treaters and for those who would like to pass out candy or treats.
As a reminder, children should always be accompanied by an adult.
Households that wish to distribute candy should turn the front porch lights on to indicate they welcome trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treaters should only approach houses that have porch lights on and should never enter a home or car for a treat.
When planning Halloween costumes, parents should be reminded that children’s costumes should not impair vision, hearing, or movement.
Costumes should also be flame resistant and bright or reflective.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers door-to-door trick-or-treating a higher risk activity for the virus to spread and recommends parents and kids limit large crowds.
Anyone choosing to participate should observe the following precautions:
Trick-or-Treaters:
Stay home if you or any member of your group is sick
Wear a cloth mask (costume masks are not appropriate substitutes for protective masks)
Keep at least 6 feet of distance at all times; avoid parties, encourage small groups
Remain outdoors
Observe good hygiene by using hand sanitizer and washing hands
Wash hands and inspect candy before enjoying
Participating Houses/Venues:
Do not participate if you or any member of your household is sick
Wear a cloth mask when interacting with trick-or-treaters
Keep at last 6 feet of distance from trick-or-treaters
Keep all activities outdoors
Wash hands frequently when preparing treats and before and after delivering them
Consider contactless delivery, by pre-packaging treats and setting them out for trick-or-treaters to grab.
