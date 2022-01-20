Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has ordered the city of Killeen flag to half-staff from this Friday to Sunday, in honor of former mayor Sidney E. Young, who died Jan. 16.
Young was the Killeen mayor from 1986-1989. He served as a Killeen city councilman from 1972–1975 and 1979–1982. He also served as mayor pro tem in 1975, 1980 and 1982.
Young was born in Killeen and played football and baseball at Killeen High School. He later practiced dentistry in Killeen for 45 years. He died at his home on Lake Buchanan at 87 years old.
“Mr. Young served his city tirelessly in several capacities for years, which shows his dedication and commitment to helping others,” Segarra said in a news release from the city. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Young and we know he’ll be remembered by the countless lives he touched.”
Services for Young are Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.