The City of Killeen will hold a free Document Shred Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot.
This service is open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency is required.
There are many benefits to shredding documents, including protecting sensitive or private information that contains account or personal details.
Residents are encouraged to destroy items properly in order to protect their customers and businesses, reduce safety hazards, comply with federal privacy laws, improve document security and ensure responsible recycling.
Document shredding will be provided by Heart of Texas Shred, and hosted by the City of Killeen.
For those who need more information, please visit killeentexas.gov/recycle.
