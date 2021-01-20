The city of Killeen is offering rental and mortgage assistance to Killeen residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. An online application system began on Wednesday.
Qualified applicants must be Killeen residents, must have experienced a negative financial impact on household income resulting from COVID-19 and must not have received previous rental assistance from the city.
To qualify, there are maximum income levels based on household size. For example, a family of four must make no more than $51,100 per year.
Funding for the program is limited and will be granted on a first come, first served basis, according to a news release from the city.
Funding for this program is made available through federal coronavirus relief funding, and all applications are subject to program regulatory and statutory guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Short-term emergency rental and mortgage assistance is to address housing instability directly related to loss of income due to COVID-19. The city is not obligated to fund a submitted application. All application considerations are subject to available funds, according to the release.
The maximum assistance that may be offered is the lesser of $4,000 or six months of rent or mortgage and is based on individual need. Over-subsidizing is prohibited by federal regulation. Payments will be made directly to landlords, property managers or mortgage servicers who must agree to participate in this assistance program before payment is issued, according to the release.
Eligibility Overview:
Household income must have been negatively (financially) impacted by COVID-19.
Lease agreements must have been executed prior to April 1, 2020.
Mortgage loans must have been executed prior to January 1, 2020.
Seller financed homeowner purchases, purchases between related persons are not eligible for this assistance.
Mortgage or rent payments cannot be in delinquent prior to March 31, 2020.
Payments will be made directly to landlord, property manager or mortgage servicer/company.
Total assistance will not exceed the lesser of $4,000 or up to six months of assistance.
The applicant must reside in the housing unit within the corporate city limits of Killeen.
Applicants with a Section 8 voucher or other housing voucher (i.e., VASH, Mainstream, Rapid Re-Housing) are not eligible or this assistance.
Landlord/Property Manager/Mortgage Servicer must agree to participate within program policies.
Gross annual income from all sources for all household members must be less than 80% of the area median income as established by HUD.
Mortgage assistance may not be provided to owners who have executed a Forbearance Agreement with the mortgage servicer that is federally backed or insured.
All applications must be submitted through the online applications portal at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CARESPrograms. Applicants will click the Neighborly Software – Killeen Participant Portal link and register by entering an active email address and creating a unique password. Once registered, a new application can be submitted. A case number will be assigned which applicants can use to track the status of an application throughout the process, according to the release.
Completed applications will be processed in the order they are received.
Reasonable accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities and for persons wishing to apply but without internet access or otherwise unable to connect to the online portal. To request a reasonable accommodation, for assistance connecting to the online portal or for persons with limited English proficiency, call 254-501-7845 or 254-501-7843 (hablo espanol) to request an appointment with Community Development staff. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants must bring all required documentation to the scheduled appointment in order to complete the application within the time allotted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.