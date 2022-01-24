Killeen will participate in a homeless census Thursday as part of an annual effort to measure homelessness across Texas, the city’s executive director of communications Janell Ford announced Monday.
The census, called the Point-In-Time Homeless Count, is being done in conjunction with the Texas Homeless Network.
“Over the course of 24 hours, trained volunteers will conduct and survey individuals who are staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered locations (outdoor encampments, streets, cars and other places not meant for habitation) in our community,” the city news release said.
Areas that will be the focus of the count have been identified as “possible locations of potential persons who are experiencing homelessness,” the release said.
The count will help the city understand the needs and circumstances of people experiencing homelessness, according to the release.
Cities nationwide will participate in similar surveys and will report the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Results of the count will be made available to the public, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.