Beginning Monday, the city of Killeen will be removing and replacing pavement markings on a number of streets to improve mobility and safety.
According to a city news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Each location should take approximately two days to complete with all work finished by the end of February.
The schedule includes the following street segments:
- East Trimmier Road, from Stagecoach Road to city limit
- Trimmier Road, from Terrace Drive to Veterans Memorial Boulevard
- 10th Street, from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Dean Avenue
- North Roy Reynolds Drive, from Rancier Avenue to Westcliff Road
- Glennwood Drive, from Teal Drive to Rosewood Drive
- Pershing Drive, from Old Farm-to-Market 440 to State Highway 195
- Rosewood Drive, from Stagecoach Road to Morganite
Roads will remain open to through-traffic while work is completed, but vehicles will be routed around work areas. Motorists should use caution, obey traffic control devices and anticipate workers and equipment, and plan alternate routes.
