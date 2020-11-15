The city of Killeen is requesting the City Council to approve City Manager Kent Cagle to enter into agreement and contract with a Texas-based company to conduct a comprehensive plan.
A comprehensive plan is a long-range planning document that lays out the city’s goals for future growth, character and enhancement, according to a presentation attached to Tuesday’s meeting agenda.
If approved, the city will enter into contract with Verdunity, Inc. in the amount of $349,140 for the plan, which should take an estimated 12 to 15 months to complete, the presentation said.
The scope of the comprehensive plan will include five phases — launch and assess, explore, organize, prioritize and format final plan and adopt and implement.
Some of the questions the city will address in the comprehensive plan include the type of desired growth, what the city will look like in 10 to 20 years, needed enhancements or improvements and the desired developments.
There are a total of 13 items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.