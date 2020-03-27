A part of Chaparral Road from Polmont Drive to Cedar Ridge Circle, will be have alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 30 through April 3. All lanes will be opened after work hours, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The lanes are being closed for the installation of water services and fire hydrants to serve a new high school being built in south Killeen, according to the release.
Traffic will be routed by flaggers during work hours. Motorists are asked to slow down, use caution and obey traffic control directions.
