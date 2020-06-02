The City of Killeen has inked a deal with Verizon Wireless for a second time since 2016. The more than $322,000 annual partnership is for city phones and wireless devices used by city staff including public safety officials.
According to the contract, the deal is for two years.
Killeen Finance Director Jonathan Locke said through a staff report the finance and information technology departments have “performed a recent analysis of cellular phone and wireless device service providers through DIR (Texas Department of Information Resources) and have determined that Verizon Wireless still provides the best value for the City of Killeen.” His report also said the money is budgeted in the department’s telephone accounts.
The city currently has 714 cellular and wireless devices, which 412 are used within the public safety departments.
“It includes the internet devices that the (Killeen Police Department) patrol division used inside their patrol cars, to have internet service, as they travel,” Locke said to the Killeen City Council on May 26.
Without any comments or questions, the council voted unanimously after Locke’s presentation to approve the agreement.
The next council meeting is June 9. No agenda for that meeting was available Tuesday.
